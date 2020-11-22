Centrotec SE (CEV.F) (ETR:CEV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Centrotec SE (CEV.F) (ETR:CEV) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.46 ($18.19) and last traded at €15.30 ($18.00). Approximately 160,481 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.28 ($17.98).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

About Centrotec SE (CEV.F) (ETR:CEV)

Centrotec SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells system solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation, and climate control technology for buildings worldwide. It operates in three segments: Climate Systems, Gas Flue Systems, and Medical Technology & Engineering Plastics.

