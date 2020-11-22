VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX) Shares Up 1.7%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.92 and last traded at $140.51. 19,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43.

