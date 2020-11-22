HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $2,910,315.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $371.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $395.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

