John C. Malone Sells 225,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.80 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 312,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,889 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

