Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Sells $2,467,276.16 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,104 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $2,467,276.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,907.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APPN stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 0.99. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $129.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. State Street Corp increased its position in Appian by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Appian by 180.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Appian by 250.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Appian by 51.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Appian by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

