Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 99,687 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $2,237,973.15. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 352,919 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $8,106,549.43.

On Friday, November 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 252,504 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $5,628,314.16.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 89,366 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $2,099,207.34.

On Friday, September 18th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36).

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $40,165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,110 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bristow Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $2,476,000.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

