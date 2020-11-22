Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 70,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Medallia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medallia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

