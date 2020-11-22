Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $2,193,718.50 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,274 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

