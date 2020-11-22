Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $514.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Haverty Furniture Companies Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29
Haverty Furniture Companies Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29
CaixaBank, S.A. Short Interest Update
CaixaBank, S.A. Short Interest Update
Evolution Mining Limited Short Interest Update
Evolution Mining Limited Short Interest Update
Cascades Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Cascades Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
BRK, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.3% in October
BRK, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.3% in October


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report