Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $514.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

