CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.84 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. Berenberg Bank raised CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised CaixaBank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.