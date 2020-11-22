Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,900 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 791,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

