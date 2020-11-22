Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

CADNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

