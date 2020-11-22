Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 15,323,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.4 days.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

