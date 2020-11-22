BRK, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

BRK, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRKK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BRKK opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. BRK has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About BRK

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

