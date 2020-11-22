Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Decreases By 21.4%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMEGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

