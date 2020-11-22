Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMTI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTI opened at $33.75 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $212.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.17.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

