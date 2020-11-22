Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
