Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

