Brokerages Set DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,368.83

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,137.17 ($93.25).

DCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,558 ($72.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,385.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,297.62. DCC plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($111.81). The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 51.95 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

