Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.03. Square posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $136,009,974 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $195.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $201.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

