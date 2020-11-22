Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%.

SBBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 1,473,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,315,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,377 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.72.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

