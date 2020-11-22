Craig Hallum Boosts Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $41.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NUAN stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 631,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,797,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

