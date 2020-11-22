Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

