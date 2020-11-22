Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Neurotrope as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Neurotrope during the second quarter worth $57,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRP opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.27. Neurotrope, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.85.

In related news, Director Jonathan Schechter acquired 25,000 shares of Neurotrope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Silverman acquired 50,000 shares of Neurotrope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102,012 shares of company stock worth $107,713. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. It also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

