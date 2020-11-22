Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

