MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MGI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $572.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.