Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $1.70 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

