Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,903,502 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambev by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,284,000 after buying an additional 25,763,800 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 49.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,376,000 after buying an additional 23,535,532 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,360,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,950,000 after buying an additional 8,763,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

