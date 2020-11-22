Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,388 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Ambev by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 57.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 356,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 20.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 295.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,224,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 42.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

