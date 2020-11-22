Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

