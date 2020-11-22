Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AINV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 47.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 59.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 47.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

AINV stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

