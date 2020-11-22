Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highway were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highway during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIHO. ValuEngine lowered Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

HIHO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.43. Highway Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

