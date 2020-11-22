Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.23 on Friday. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

