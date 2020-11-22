Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,145 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQB. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.86 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.