10,678 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $10.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.