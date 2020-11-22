DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 140.35%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.