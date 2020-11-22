Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KODK. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth about $3,175,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of KODK opened at $7.21 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

