Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 3,546,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 348.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,048 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $8,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 848,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

