Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 122.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 20,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares in the company, valued at $167,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

