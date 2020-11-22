Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,145 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.86 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

