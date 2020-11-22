Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

