Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JMPLY stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Haverty Furniture Companies Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29
Haverty Furniture Companies Sets New 52-Week High at $29.29
CaixaBank, S.A. Short Interest Update
CaixaBank, S.A. Short Interest Update
Evolution Mining Limited Short Interest Update
Evolution Mining Limited Short Interest Update
Cascades Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Cascades Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
BRK, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.3% in October
BRK, Inc. Short Interest Up 27.3% in October


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report