Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JMPLY stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

