Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:KODK opened at $7.21 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.