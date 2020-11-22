The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.06.

HD opened at $269.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

