Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

GILT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

