Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE:FCF opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $958.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.