Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth $73,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tilray by 32.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,428,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420 over the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

