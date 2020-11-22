Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $83,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after buying an additional 109,141 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,102 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 401,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,846,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 267,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

