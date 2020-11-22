CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CASI. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
CASI stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
