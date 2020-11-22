CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASI. BidaskClub raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CASI stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

