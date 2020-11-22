Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,606 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 64,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

