Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $3,530,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,574,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $700.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.